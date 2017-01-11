Inmate Walks Away from Rapid City Community Work Center Jan 10th

RAPID CITY SD – A state prison inmate has been placed on escape status after walking away from his assigned unit.

Inmate Moses Dubray, age 32, left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization.

Dubray is a Native American male, 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Dubray was sentenced in April 2013 to 10 years in prison with five years suspended for a conviction of third-degree burglary from Bennett County.

Anyone who sees Dubray or knows of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.