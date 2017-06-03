Injured Ipswich Athlete Home from Hospital

IPSWICH (AP) — A high school athlete has been released from a Sioux Falls hospital after undergoing surgery for a head injury suffered while pole vaulting during practice. The Aberdeen News reported that Ipswich High School athlete Taylor Maurer wasn’t wearing a helmet when she struck her head during an attempted controlled descent May 23. The South Dakota High School Activities Association lets individual programs decide if athletes must wear helmets. The association doesn’t keep track of numbers but few pole vaulters wear them. Wade Royer is the pole vault coach for Northern State University. He said he’s never seen someone injured while making a controlled descent. Ipswich pole vaulting coach Kayla Nilsson said Maurer is on the road to recovery and has the potential to return to the sport. Nilsson started a GoFundMe fundraising account in Maurer’s name to help raise money to cover her hospital bills. It raised more than $1,000 in the first 24 hours.