Influenza numbers soaring

PIERRE, S.D. (KWAT)—If you or someone you know has been feeling under the weather lately, there’s a reason for that. Flu numbers in the state have been skyrocketing. That’s according to Dr. Lon Kightlinger of the South Dakota Department of Health. He says the uptick in numbers started around Christmas, and it hasn’t slowed down.

He says the common flu strain that’s circulating this season is a bad one, sometimes taking a few weeks to fully recover from.

And it’s a highly contagious flu strain that can be spread easily.

The total number of flu cases for the season is expected to climb to more than 800 this week. Kightlinger says there have been five flu-related deaths in South Dakota this season.All were in adults. They were in Lawrence, Charles Mix, Minnehaha, Pennington and Davison counties.