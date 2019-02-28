Industrial hemp bill headed to full SD Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Senate panel has approved a bill to legalize the cultivation of industrial hemp in South Dakota despite heavy pressure from Gov. Kristi Noem.

The Senate agriculture committee voted 7-2 Thursday to send the bill to the floor, one step from the Republican governor’s desk. Democratic Rep. Oren Lesmeister, the sponsor, says the bill would allow South Dakota farmers and ranchers to keep up with the demand and expansion of the industrial hemp industry.

Noem has asked that lawmakers hold off on legalizing hemp this year, saying the state isn’t ready.

A series of administration officials urged the committee to oppose the measure during a dramatic hearing that included a Highway Patrol official showing members evidence bags of hemp and marijuana and a video of a drug detection dog in the Capitol flagging a pan of hemp.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price says officials believe allowing hemp cultivation would come with a multi-million dollar price tag and lead to another push to legalize marijuana in South Dakota.

Noem has stopped short of threatening a veto. The 2018 federal farm bill legalized cultivation of industrial hemp nationally.