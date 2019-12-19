Individuals, groups react to passage of USMCA
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today voted in support of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement when it came to the House floor for a vote. Following passage of the trade agreement Johnson issued the following statement:
“For over a year the administration and members of Congress have been laser focused on passing the USMCA,” said Johnson. “I was proud to vote in support of a 21st century trade agreement, which will grow our economy by $68 billion dollars and add 176,000 new jobs. This is the shot in the arm our country needs. Congratulations to America, this is a great deal.”
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement:
“The USMCA is chock-full of wins for South Dakota, and I’m thrilled that the House finally passed the agreement. Ninety-five percent of the world’s consumers live outside our borders, and this agreement sets a framework where farmers and ranchers can thrive.
Through the USMCA, Canada’s unfair milk pricing will be eliminated so South Dakota dairy farmers gain more export opportunities. Poultry producers will have new access for chicken and egg exports and expanded access for turkey exports. Small businesses will benefit from new rules that make it easier to tap into foreign markets and participate in cross-border trade. There are big wins for the auto industry and new standards to improve wages and labor conditions.
I was proud to help negotiate this agreement when I served in Congress, and I’m grateful for the strong support it has received from Representative Johnson, Senator Thune, and Senator Rounds. South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers produce the world’s best products, and this agreement will allow those goods to be sold in a marketplace that is fair, open, and competitive.”
WASHINGTON- House Agriculture Chairman Collin Peterson and House Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Chairman Jim Costa released the following statement today following the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in the House:
“We are encouraged by the House’s strong bipartisan vote of 385-41 to approve USMCA. This is good news for farmers and ranchers, and we urge our Senate colleagues to take up the matter as soon as possible.”
UNDATED- The Renewable Fuels Association today lauded a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives approving the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a crucial trade pact that will benefit U.S. ethanol producers and rural economies across the nation. New fact sheets released today by RFA highlight the significance of the Canadian and Mexican export markets to U.S. ethanol producers. RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper offered the following statement:
“America’s ethanol producers are encouraged by the approval of USMCA in the House, and we urge the Senate to act swiftly to ratify the agreement. Canada and Mexico are among our most important and reliable export markets for both ethanol and distillers grains, and we look forward to strengthening our trading relationship with the two countries. USMCA is a good deal for the U.S. ethanol industry, the farmers who support us, and our industry’s partners in Canada and Mexico.”
“A vote on USMCA has been a long time coming, but we’re very pleased the House has passed this significant trade agreement. Canada and Mexico are vital trade partners for our state and our nation,” South Dakota Corn Growers President Doug Noem said. “We thank Rep. Dusty Johnson for his strong support and we look forward to passage in the U.S. Senate next month. This is a great example of what can be accomplished with broad support, cooperation, hard work and bipartisanship. This gives us a level playing field.”
Fifteen months have passed since the three nations reached an initial agreement. The SDCGA was one of the supporting groups that pushed hard for USMCA passage, working with the National Corn Growers Association, other state corn associations, ethanol groups and members of Congress. The efforts included a grassroots campaign by farmers who emailed and phoned their elected officials and the White House.
Noem said this agreement will provide farmers with certainty that they can continue selling their products to the United States’ two largest agricultural export markets – vitally important at a time when the agricultural economy has slumped.