Individuals, groups react to passage of USMCA

(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) by a bipartisan vote of 385-41.

“I’ve long said that support for USMCA crosses political parties, the bipartisan passage of the agreement today is proof of that,” Secretary Perdue said. “I am pleased the House finally brought this agreement to a vote and encourage quick passage in the Senate. President Trump delivered on his promise to replace NAFTA and USMCA is a huge success for America’s farmers and ranchers. This agreement will unleash the bounty of America’s agricultural harvest to two of our largest trading partners in the world and it is critical to the success of rural America.”

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today voted in support of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement when it came to the House floor for a vote. Following passage of the trade agreement Johnson issued the following statement:

“For over a year the administration and members of Congress have been laser focused on passing the USMCA,” said Johnson. “I was proud to vote in support of a 21st century trade agreement, which will grow our economy by $68 billion dollars and add 176,000 new jobs. This is the shot in the arm our country needs. Congratulations to America, this is a great deal.”

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement:

“The USMCA is chock-full of wins for South Dakota, and I’m thrilled that the House finally passed the agreement. Ninety-five percent of the world’s consumers live outside our borders, and this agreement sets a framework where farmers and ranchers can thrive.

Through the USMCA, Canada’s unfair milk pricing will be eliminated so South Dakota dairy farmers gain more export opportunities. Poultry producers will have new access for chicken and egg exports and expanded access for turkey exports. Small businesses will benefit from new rules that make it easier to tap into foreign markets and participate in cross-border trade. There are big wins for the auto industry and new standards to improve wages and labor conditions.

I was proud to help negotiate this agreement when I served in Congress, and I’m grateful for the strong support it has received from Representative Johnson, Senator Thune, and Senator Rounds. South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers produce the world’s best products, and this agreement will allow those goods to be sold in a marketplace that is fair, open, and competitive.”

WASHINGTON- House Agriculture Chairman Collin Peterson and House Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Chairman Jim Costa released the following statement today following the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in the House:

“We are encouraged by the House’s strong bipartisan vote of 385-41 to approve USMCA. This is good news for farmers and ranchers, and we urge our Senate colleagues to take up the matter as soon as possible.”

UNDATED- The Renewable Fuels Association today lauded a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives approving the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a crucial trade pact that will benefit U.S. ethanol producers and rural economies across the nation. New fact sheets released today by RFA highlight the significance of the Canadian and Mexican export markets to U.S. ethanol producers. RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper offered the following statement:

“America’s ethanol producers are encouraged by the approval of USMCA in the House, and we urge the Senate to act swiftly to ratify the agreement. Canada and Mexico are among our most important and reliable export markets for both ethanol and distillers grains, and we look forward to strengthening our trading relationship with the two countries. USMCA is a good deal for the U.S. ethanol industry, the farmers who support us, and our industry’s partners in Canada and Mexico.”

Billings, Mont. – R-CALF USA, the nation’s largest producer-only cattle trade association that lobbies on behalf of America’s cattle farmers and ranchers issued the following statement on today’s passage of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) in the U.S. House of Representatives. The USMCA, same as its predecessor the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), does not require beef derived from Mexican or Canadian cattle to bear a label of origin at retail sale in our domestic marketplace. “We are extremely disappointed but not at all surprised that it is business as usual in the House of Representatives. They continue to support the financial self-interests of multinational corporations while harming American consumers and independent cattle producers. “But it isn’t over yet, we will now shift our focus on the Senate and meanwhile, we know that our efforts have significantly elevated the awareness that mandatory Country-of-Origin Labeling (COOL) for beef must be restored and we will not rest until it is. “The longer Congress and the president stall to reinstate mandatory COOL for beef more and more of America’s largest segment of agriculture, the U.S. cattle industry along with economic opportunities for independent cattle producers, will be transferred to other countries; thus depriving rural America of its economic benefits.