Indiana Ends USD Win Streak

GUAYNABO, PR—Indiana used a second-half surge to snap South Dakota’s 10-game winning streak. The Hoosiers topped the Coyotes 68-60 in the final game of the Puerto Rico Classic inside Mario Morales Coliseum. South Dakota (12-2) wraps up the program’s best nonconference record in NCAA Division I. Indiana (11-1) also entered the Puerto Rico Classic receiving votes in the AP poll.

Coyote sophomore guard and Onida native Chloe Lamb recorded a season high 18 points, matching the same point total in the only other Big Ten game of her career (Michigan State). Lamb added three assists, three rebounds and a pair of steals. This marks Lamb’s first time leading the Coyotes in scoring this season, giving South Dakota seven different leading scorers in 14 nonconference games. Finishing just shy of a double-double was senior guard Allison Arens with 13 points and nine rebounds. Indiana was led by Ali Patberg, a transfer from defending national champion Notre Dame, with 25 points. She scored 18 of her points in the second half. Junior Brenna Wise and senior Kym Royster added 13 and 11 points, respectively. The Coyotes begin Summit League play at North Dakota State on Sunday, Dec. 30, in Fargo, North Dakota.