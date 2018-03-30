Indian Motorcycle Company Releases Black Hills Edition Bike

STURGIS, SD (KBHB)- With the Sturgis Rally in mind, the Indian Motorcycle Company just released a special edition Black Hills Motorcycle.

It’s called the Black Hills Indian Chieftain Elite and it’s currently on display at Indian Motorcycle Sturgis.

Matt Hensley is sales manager at Indian Motorcycles and says the one on display one of only 350 motorcycles to be released. It features hand finished marble inlay painted locally in Spearfish, making each motorcycle unique.

Along with honoring honor the connection to the Black Hills and the Sturgis Rally, Hensley says the motorcycle is silver– a nod to the Black Hills’ mining history.