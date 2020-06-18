Independent insurance agents show support for ambulance, EMS departments amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Many groups are coming up with ways to show support for medical professionals because of extreme working conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those groups is the Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota.
Executive director Carolyn Hofer says because the group couldn’t hold meetings in person, they had funds available and wanted to give back to their communities.
Hofer says there are about 130 ambulance and emergency medical service departments in the state.