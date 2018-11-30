Inaugural Tickets on Sale Monday; Inaugural Schedule Released

Tickets for the 2019 South Dakota Inaugural ceremonies and celebration next month in Pierre go on sale Monday (Dec. 3).

Oath of Office Ceremonies for legislators begin at 11am CST in their respective chambers at the State Capitol. The Oath of Office Ceremony for the Governor-elect and other elected state officials begins at noon in the State Capitol Rotunda. All Oath of Office Ceremonies are free and open to the public.

The Capitol Ball, featuring the Over Forte band, begins at 6:30pm at the State Capitol. The Grand March begins at 7pm. Tickets are required and cost $25 per person.

The Inaugural Ball, featuring the 147th Army Band, South Dakota National Guard, begins at 8pm at the Ramkota River Centre. The Inaugural Ball Grand March begins at 9pm. Tickets are required and cost $25 per person.

Tickets for both the Capitol and Inaugural Balls are available online at pierretickets.com, by calling 1.800.962. 2034 during normal business hours or at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce (800 W. Dakota Ave.).

Matt and Stephanie Judson of Pierre are the 2019 Inaugural Chairs.

For updates regarding the South Dakota Inauguration follow along on Twitter @SDInaugural and Facebook @SDInauguration.