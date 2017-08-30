“Imagine This” Tour September 9th in Pierre: “Buy One Get One Free” Today Only

PIERRE SD – The Pierre Chamber is hosting an event Saturday September 9th 2017, from 1pm – 5pm in Pierre called “Imagine This” tour – a home and landscape tour with various stages featured. Vendors will be on hand to discuss how they contributed and how to help with your future projects.

The Tour will begin with pickup points by bus along with beverages and food served at all 4 locations or homes. Tickets are being sold for the event thru the chamber at $25 a piece and only 100 tickets will be sold.

The Pierre Chamber is running a special TODAY ONLY (Tuesday August 30th) with a “buy one get one free” according to Katie Johnson Membership Director of the Chamber

Mandy Kuipers describes some of what you will see on the tour

Tickets are available up to the event September 9th by contacting the chamber at 224-7361 or log on to http://www.pierre.org/