“Imagine This! Tour of Homes” tomorrow in Pierre/Fort Pierre

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and Oahe Home Builders Association are hosting the 2nd “Imagine This! Tour of Homes” tomorrow (Sept. 7) from 1-5pm.

Chamber CEO Jamie Seiner says ticket holders will be chauffeured to the secret locations.

Seiner says each house will consist of a 45-minute stop, giving participants the chance to socialize with the homeowners, developers, craftsman, designers, service professionals and others who contributed to the home.

Home Tour tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased by credit card at www.pierre.org. You can also purchase tickets at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce (800 W Dakota Ave; Pierre).