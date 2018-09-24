“If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day Tuesday

South Dakota’s Office of Homeland Security encourages the public to take part in tomorrow’s (Tues.) national “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day.

The day has been designated as such by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The goal is to encourage people to be more aware of any suspicious behavior around them and report that behavior to law enforcement.

Director of South Dakota’s Office of Homeland Security Steve Pluta (ploo-tuh) says it doesn’t matter where you live, it’s important everyone is vigilant and reports any behavior that looks suspicious. He says we all play a role in keeping our communities safe.

The office has been part of the “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign since 2015. Pluta says that office has used social media, posters and public service announcements as ways to encourage the public to report what they may see. He says that effort has resulted in calls to law enforcement.

Pluta says if you see something that may not look right, please call authorities. He says it can be something such as an unattended vehicle parked in an odd location or an unattended backpack or package. It can also be someone threatening to harm or kill people or damage a facility. He says people should report who or what they saw, when they saw it, where it occurred and why it’s suspicious.

To alert authorities of any suspicious behavior, call 844-373-7233 (844-3SD-SAFE). Officials say the tip line is not a substitute for 911. Citizens should still call 911 for emergencies.

For more on the national program, click onto https://www.dhs.gov/see-something-say-something.

The South Dakota Homeland Security Office is part of the state Department of Public Safety.