Ida Bartels 1921 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Ida Bartels, 96, of Pierre, passed away February 20, 2018 at Avera-Maryhouse Care Facility. Memorial Visitation will be held 6:30-8:00pm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Feigum Funeral Home with a prayer service at 8:00pm. Memorial Services will begin 10:30am, Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church with interment following in the afternoon at Black Hills National Cemetery at 3:00pm (MST).

Ida Woodard Bartels was born June 10, 1921 in Pierre, SD, to Hervey Woodard and Hilda Hanson Woodard and passed away Feb. 20, 2018. She was an amazing wife, mom, grandma, teacher and friend!!

Ida grew up in Pierre with six brothers and sisters. Some of her happiest memories were spending the summers at the Pierre swimming pool. She would become a lifeguard and teach swimming lessons. Later she taught her own kids and the kids in the community. Fun at the Okobojo Creek!!

Ida graduated from Pierre High School & Black Hills Teacher College. She taught in the country schools for 13 years. She wasn’t much older than her students when she first started. She later taught first grade and kindergarten at Onida Elementary for 14 yrs. She was honored to be named the first Teacher Of The Year at Sully Buttes School in Onida in 1977. She thought teaching was wonderful and really enjoyed the kids. One of the things she would say was, “We taught so much phonics it was coming out of their ears.” She loved the kids and it made her happy to be with them. One of her fondest memories was having one of her grandkids as a student.

Ida married Dale Bartels on April 29, 1943. He was the wonderful love of her life for over 50 yrs. Dale was a 1st Lt. in the Army Air Force and after being married only three months he left to go overseas in WWII. He returned 18 months later after being honorably discharged and they took over his parents’ farm in the Okobojo area. There they raised their family, Janie (Tim Cass), Jeff (Cheryl) and Jerry (Marie). They were blessed with 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

After retirement they moved to Spearfish and spent many happy years at their little get-away in Spearfish Canyon at Iron Creek Lake, entertaining family and friends.

Ida and Dale returned to Pierre where they were blessed to live at Parkwood and then Ida at Mary House the last three yrs.

Ida is survived by her family and her sister, Gladys Roby of Hemit, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her husband’s parents, Henry and Ora Spencer Bartels, three brothers and 2 sisters.

Condolence may be conveyed to Ida’s family at www.feigumfh.com