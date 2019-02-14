Ice Causes Walworth County Crash

WALWORTH COUNTY, SD— On February 11th at approximately 3:03pm, Mobridge Dispatch was advised of a one vehicle rollover on Highway 83 mile marker 193 south of Selby. The driver was Natasha Guajardo 23 along with a child passenger both out of Eagle Butte, SD. The driver was traveling northbound with extremely icy roads and freezing rain, and entered the west ditch causing the vehicle to rollover on its top. Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Hoven Ambulance and Hoven Fire Department responded.

No injuries resulted.