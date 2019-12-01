UPDATE: I-90 now open from Chamberlain to Wyoming; Hazardous conditions persist

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety have opened the closed portion of Interstate 90 (Wyoming border to Chamberlain) in both directions.

Officials are advising motorists that even though the interstate is open, driving conditions are still hazardous throughout much of the state and there are still No Travel Advisories posted on numerous highways, especially in the southeast part of the state, including I-90.

Roadways across the state are ice covered, snow-packed and slippery. Due to 40 plus mph winds across the state, there is heavy drifting, especially at bridge ends and in sheltered areas.

Motorists travelling today are asked to use extreme caution, take your time, avoid distractions, wear your seatbelt (all occupants), keep the cruise off, be prepared for changing conditions, and allow extra space between you and the car in front of you.

SDDOT snowplows crews are out working and motorists are reminded plows travel at 25 mph or less and to stay eight car lengths behind the plow to allow ample stopping time on icy roadways. Never pass in a snow cloud and the safest place is behind the plow, they are clearing the road in front of you.