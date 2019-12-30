I-90 and I-29 open; Travel with caution advised

The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety have opened the closed portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 in both directions. Officials are advising motorists that even though the interstate is open, driving conditions are still difficult throughout much of the state. Roadways across the state are ice covered, snow-packed and slippery and continue to experience drifting in open areas, and at bridge ends and overpasses. Travelers today are asked to use extreme caution, take your time, reduce speed, avoid distractions, wear your seatbelt (all occupants), keep the cruise off, be prepared for changing conditions, and allow extra space between you and the car in front of you. Be especially cautious around bridge ends and overpasses. SDDOT snowplows crews are out working and motorists are reminded plows travel at 25 mph or less and to stay eight car lengths behind the plow to allow ample stopping time on icy roadways. Never pass in a snow cloud and remember, they are clearing the road in front of you. Be sure to visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 5-1-1 to check the latest road conditions and travel advisories before heading out. There is also an app (SDDOT 511) available for Android and iOS devices. Sign up for ClearPath511 for closure notifications by text message or email. If you must travel, the departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend travelers also take the following steps. Wear your seatbelt

Travel during the day

Drive with your headlights on (not daytime running lights) so you can be seen by other motorists from the front and rear

Don’t use cruise control on icy or snow-covered roads

Use highly traveled roads and highways

Keep family and friends informed of your travel schedule and route

Call 511 or visit safetravelusa.com/sd for road conditions

Keep a winter weather survival kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, warm clothing, water, energy bars, a flashlight, a distress flag, a shovel and matches

Travel with a charged cell phone, but don’t rely on it to get you out of a bad situation

Change travel plans as weather conditions warrant If you do get stranded: Stay in your vehicle

Run the engine and heater about 10 minutes an hour to stay warm

When the engine is running, open a window slightly to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Periodically clearing snow from the exhaust pipe will also help prevent carbon monoxide buildup

When it’s dark outside, turn on the interior light so rescuers can see you

Put up a distress flag, or spread a large colored cloth on the ground to attract attention from rescuers