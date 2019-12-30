I-90 and I-29 open; Travel with caution advised
|The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety have opened the closed portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 in both directions.
Officials are advising motorists that even though the interstate is open, driving conditions are still difficult throughout much of the state. Roadways across the state are ice covered, snow-packed and slippery and continue to experience drifting in open areas, and at bridge ends and overpasses.
Travelers today are asked to use extreme caution, take your time, reduce speed, avoid distractions, wear your seatbelt (all occupants), keep the cruise off, be prepared for changing conditions, and allow extra space between you and the car in front of you. Be especially cautious around bridge ends and overpasses.
SDDOT snowplows crews are out working and motorists are reminded plows travel at 25 mph or less and to stay eight car lengths behind the plow to allow ample stopping time on icy roadways. Never pass in a snow cloud and remember, they are clearing the road in front of you.
Be sure to visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 5-1-1 to check the latest road conditions and travel advisories before heading out. There is also an app (SDDOT 511) available for Android and iOS devices. Sign up for ClearPath511 for closure notifications by text message or email.
If you must travel, the departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend travelers also take the following steps.
If you do get stranded: