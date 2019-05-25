Hutmacher Wins Two State Titles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Chamberlain Junior Nash Hutmacher is well on his way to becoming one of the most decorated athletes in South Dakota sports history. Hutmacher, a three time state wrestling champion added two track and field titles to his accolades on Friday at the State High School Class A track and field championships by winning the Discus and Shot Put. The Chamberlain native, who is being recruited heavily by some high profile collegiate football and wrestling programs, won the Discus on Friday with a toss of 140-03 and the captured the Shot Put title with a heave of 54-01. He tied with Drake Peed of Elk Point Jefferson but won the state title because Hutmacher’s toss came earlier than Peed’s.