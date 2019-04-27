Hutmacher Wins Twice at Platte-Geddes Track Meet

PLATTE, S.D. – Platte-Geddes bested the competition at its home Invitational meet on Friday. It won on the girls side with 134 team points, while tying with Bon Homme at 129 points for the boys team crown during the Platte-Geddes Relays. Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher two events for the Cubs who competed in the meet. Hutmaacher won the shot put with a toss 50-7.5 and he also won the discus with a throw of 145-7. On the girls side, Ally Holter led Platte Geddes by winning the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.59 and the 400-meter run in 1:01.73. Results from the meet can be found on the links below.

2019 Girls Results

2019 Boys results