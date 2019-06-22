Hutmacher wins 3 at National Tournament
TULSA, Okla.— Three time defending State Wrestling champion and Chamberlain wrestling standout Nash Hutmacher remained unbeaten at the USA Wrestling Junior National Duals as freestyle competition began Friday. Hutmacher won all5 5 matches he wrestled on the day. Hutmacher started Friday by beating Kansas Blue’s Tony Caldwell by technical fall, 10-0. After winning by forfeit against Wisconsin, he beat both Louisiana’s Roberto Rivera and Indiana’s Robbie Gentry by technical fall, 10-0. Hutmacher won by forfeit against Arkansas. Hutmachers win over Rivera was the third win of the week when the two met on the mat. As a team South Dakota went 1-4 on the day, losing to Kansas Blue, 49-20, to Wisconsin, 52-16 and to Louisiana, 38-31, to finish in seventh place.
then in the Green/Yellow consolation pool, South Dakota beat Indiana, 30-26, and lost to Arkansas, 46-25. The USAW Junior National Duals wrap up today (Saturday) in Tulsa.
(Info for story from mitchellrepublic.com)