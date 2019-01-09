Hutmacher Wins 102nd Consecutive Win in Chamberlain Wrestling Win

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The Chamberlain and Burke/Gregory wrestling teams each won seven of fourteen matches in a dual Tuesday night, but the Cubs earned one more bonus point and came out on top, 38-37. Nash Hutmacher stayed unbeaten on the season, winning the 285-pound bout with a pin to clinch the dual for Chamberlain. Max Donovan at 113, Collin Powell at 126, Gabe Skustad at 132, and Jasiah Thompson at 182 also won their matches by fall. Burke/Gregory earned one win by injury default and had four pins of their own from Luke Murray at 145, Frank Even at 152, Tyler Murray at 170, and Jeremiah Beck at 195. The fourth rated Storm will compete this weekend at a tournament in Atkinson, Neb., while Chamberlain heads to the Gettysburg Invitational on Saturday.

(Story from Brian Oakland)