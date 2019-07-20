Hutmacher Third at Fargo Nationals

FARGO, N.D. – Chamberlain standout and 3 time defending state champion wrestler Nash Hutmacher closed out the

Greco Roman portion of the Fargo Junior National wrestling tournament with a third place finish on Friday. Hutmacher had won 12 consecutive matches until eventual champion Luke Luffman, of Illinois, beat Hutmacher by decision, 5-3 in the quarterfinal match. Hutmacher came back, though, to beat defending national champion Alex Coleman, of Ohio, in 1 minute, 28 seconds to advance to the third place match where he won by forfeit when Michigan’s Donovan King, forfeited due to injury. Hutmacher ends the tournament with a record of 14-2 and earned All-American honors in freestyle and Greco-Roman. The third place finish was one position lower than where he finished in both divisions a year ago.

(mitchellrepublic.com contributed to this report)