Hutmacher Surpasses Consecutive Pin Record

MADISON, S.D. — Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher recorded his 46th straight pin and claimed the Madison Invitational title on Saturday. The heavyweight recorded three pins, including one over Omaha Central’s Jacob Frezell-McClinton in the title match. Hutmacher and Canton wrestler Kellyn March both surpassed Rapid City’s Randy Lewis’ state record for most consecutive pins with 45 on the same day. An 138-pounder, March was competing at the Elk Point-Jefferson Invitational and now has the state record with 48 consecutive pins.

Chamberlain finished fourth in the team standings with 145 points at the Madison meet. Rapid City Stevens scored 201.5 to win the team title.