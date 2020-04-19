Hutmacher Ranked As Top 100 Wrestler

CHAMBRLAIN, S.D. – Chamberlain senior wrestling standout Nash Hutmacher has been selected as a top-100 senior athlete by MaxPreps. The multi-sport athlete was the lone South Dakotan selected to the list, which recognized 100 of the most promising seniors in the country. Hutmacher is a four-time wrestling state champion with a 166-0 career record and a two-time track and field state champion in the shot put and discus and 3 time all state football player who will take his talents to Nebraska to play with the Cornhuskers beginning next season.. He is also the No. 1-ranked heavyweight wrestler in the nation by Intermat according to Max Preps. The group represents over 20 sports and nearly 30 states.”

(mitchellrepublic.com/sports contributed to the story)