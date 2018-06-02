Hutmacher Named Wrestler of the Year

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Chamberlain High School wrestling standout Nash Hutmacher has been named the South Dakota Wrestler of the Year by
Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine. The Mitchell Daily Republic reports in it’s Saturday issue that the Chamberlain sophomore wrestled at 285 pounds last year, as he won his second consecutive Class A heavyweight state championship. Hutmacher also won the USA Wrestling Cadet Freestyle National Championship in 2017. InterMat ranked him as the top sophomore heavyweight wrestler in the nation, while ranking him No. 9 among all wrestlers at 285 pounds.
