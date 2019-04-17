Hutmacher Named USA Today award Winner

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Chamberlain junior heavyweight Nash Hutmacher was named to the USA Today All-USA boys wrestling third-team on Tuesday. The Mitchell Daily Republic reports that The ALL-USA boys wrestling teams for the 2018-19 season, selected in coordination with Earl Smith of TheOpenMat.com are based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Hutmacher went unbeaten for the third consecutive season en route to a 33-0 record and a third straight Class A championship at 285 pounds. A major Division I football recruit, Hutmacher also was a Cadet freestyle national champion in 2017 and a Junior freestyle runner-up in 2018.

