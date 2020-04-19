Husets Speedway Plans A Race This Summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Huset’s Speedway owner Chuck Brennan says he is planning on holding a “major racing event this summer if permitted by government entities”. The track in Brandon that is a dirt track has been closed since Brennan put the track up for sale. In a post on the Huset’s website, Brennan says that he’d be willing to hold the race anytime between June-September pending an okay to hold it in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aiming to be the first large gathering outdoor sporting event in South Dakota since the pandemic shut down all sports, the first night would be devoted to a full stock car show and the second to sprint cars with a $100,000 payout. The listed sale price listed on the Husets website is $9,450,000.