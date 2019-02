PIERRE, S.D – The Huron Tigers rallied for a 42-40 girls basketball win over the Pierre Lady Governors Tuesday night at Riggs High Gym. The game was close throughout but Huron made the plays down the stretch to gain the win. Emily Mikkelsen nad 11 points to lead the Lady Govs in scoring. Kylee Kessler added 10 points as the Lady Govs fell to 2-12 on the season. Pierre is off until next Tuesday when they host Mitchell in a make up game.