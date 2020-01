Huron No Match for Governor Wrestlers

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team dominated Huron on Thursday night with a 68-9 dual win at Riggs High Gym. The Governors got 6 wins by pin and received and received 4 forfeits in the win . Huron won only two matches on the night. The win improved Pierre’s dual record to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in ESD duals.

Pierre T.F. Riggs (PTFR) 68.0 Huron (HURO) 9.0

106: Moses Gross (HURO) over Blake Judson (PTFR) (Dec 6-3) 113: Trey Lewis (PTFR) over Cole Ochsner (HURO) (Fall 4:24) 120: Kahlor Hindman (PTFR) over Will Radke (HURO) (Fall 0:36) 126: Deegan Houska (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.) 132: Hayden Shaffer (PTFR) over Dominic Aviles (HURO) (Fall 0:27) 138: Tyson Johnson (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.) 145: Cade Hinkle (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.) 152: Jack Van Camp (PTFR) over Jose Gonzales (HURO) (Fall 2:23) 160: Daniel Tafoya (PTFR) over (HURO) (For.) 170: Tyson Lien (HURO) over Jaret Clarke (PTFR) (Fall 1:08) 182: Maguire Raske (PTFR) over Blake Larsen (HURO) (TF 17-2 3:55) 195: Regan Bollweg (PTFR) over Kamaron Christensen (HURO) (Fall 3:57) 220: Jacob Larson (PTFR) over Tristan Cardona (HURO) (Dec 6-3) 285: Preston Taylor (PTFR) over Sebastian Cardona (HURO) (Fall 3:11)