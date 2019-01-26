Huron Impressive in Win Over Govs

PIERRE, S.D. – The Huron Tigers built s 16 point first quarter lead and went on to beat the Pierre Governors 70-48 Friday night in Pierre. The tigers shot 50 percent from the field and were 9 of 22 from 3-point range as they ended a 3 game losing skid. Teegan Evers scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half and Kobe Busch hit 6 buckets from beyond the arc for a game high 24 points to lead the Tigers. Busch also had 7 rebounds for the Tigers. Grey Zabel and Garrett Stout each scored 12 for the Governors who lost for a second straight game and fell to 4 and 6 on the season. Pierre is back in action on Saturday when they host 3rd ranked Yankton at Riggs High Gym.