Huron Head Track and Field Coach Passes Away

HURON, S.D. – Huron High School Head Track and Field Coach Tom Baszler passed away Saturday at the Huron Regional Medical Center. Baszler spent 20 years as a coach of the Huron Tigers Wrestling team as well as coaching Track and Field. He was a graduate of Northern State and prior to teaching and coaching at Huron had stints at Brookings and DeSmet High School as a teacher and coach as well. Baszler also spent his summer’s as a long time umpire, umpiring Softball and Baseball in Huron and umpired State Tournaments around South Dakota in softball. His funeral service will be for family only; but will be streamed live on the Kuhler Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 23rd. Baszler was 52 years of age.