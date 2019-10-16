Hunters being asked to be on the lookout for missing plane

The South Dakota Civil Air Patrol is asking anyone pheasant hunting in the rural areas of northeast South Dakota to be on the lookout for anything of interest that might be connected to a missing airplane.

The plane departed Aberdeen last week bound for the airport in Oakes, North Dakota, but it never arrived.

Since then, Civil Air Patrol missions have been flown in South Dakota and North Dakota, and ground crews have also searched in Brown, Ransom and Dickey counties.

The blue and white Cessna is registered to a man in Hecla, South Dakota.

Authorities say only a pilot was on board the plane when it disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Dispatch Center at 605-626-7911.

Story credit: KWAT