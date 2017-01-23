Hundreds of Buffalo Quarantined Because of Poison

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Hundreds of buffalo are under quarantine in North Dakota and South Dakota after an illegal poison was used to kill prairie dogs.

An Environmental Protection Agency investigation earlier found 40,000 pounds of Rozol poison had been distributed across 5,400 acres on the former Cannonball Ranch near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation and the Wilder Ranch which straddles both states to the south.

The EPA-led investigation began last year after six bald eagles and bison were found dead at the Wilder Ranch.

David Meyer sold the Cannonball Ranch to Dakota Access Pipeline for a reported $18 million five months after the Rozol incident. The company bought the ranch to build the pipeline that has attracted thousands of protesters.