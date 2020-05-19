Hughes County to have vote centers in Pierre and Blunt for June 2 Primary Election

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way we do many things and voting is no exception.

Hughes County finance officer Jane Naylor says the county uses vote centers– meaning residents are able to vote at any voting location in the county, rather than being required to go to one specific location. She says the county commission approved opening three vote centers June 2 from 7am-7pm CT.

She says people can also vote early.

You can also request an absentee ballot by mail, but Naylor says you should do that as soon as possible.

Don’t forget to bring a photo ID with you when you go vote.

Naylor says you can find voter information on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website.

Again, Hughes County vote centers for the June 2 Primary Election and the November 3 General Election will be located at: