Hughes County starting Grey Goose Road resurfacing project tomorrow

The Hughes County Highway Department says work may begin as early as tomorrow (Sept. 4) on an asphalt resurfacing project on Grey Goose Road north of Pierre.

The resurfacing project will extend from the intersection of Grey Goose Road and Highway 1804 north for just over 5 miles to the intersection of Grey Goose Road and 199th Street. The project will involve milling the existing asphalt in place and then placing a new asphalt surface on the road.

Various forms of traffic control may be used including road closure, lane closures, flaggers and pilot cars. Hughes County officials encourage motorists to use alternate travel routes or to allow plenty of time for travel while resurfacing is being done.

The current plan is for the contractor to complete the paving work by mid-October.