Hughes County Man Indicted for Aggravated Battery on an Infant

A Hughes County Grand Jury has indicted a 35-year-old Pierre man on charges related to the injury of an infant earlier this year.

Gary Johnathan Martin has been charged with aggravated battery of an infant–a class 2 felony punishable by up to 25 years in the state penitentiary and/or $50-thousand fine– and one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor—a class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in the state penitentiary and/or $30-thousand fine.

The indictment charges that on or about January 22, 2018, Martin assaulted his

girlfriend’s 2 month-old son.

The case is being prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office.