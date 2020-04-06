Hughes County, Fort Pierre City meetings tonight available to public via phone, web or app

The Hughes County Commission and the Fort Pierre City Council each meet this (Mon.) evening. Both are making their meetings available to the public using virtual methods to comply with CDC guidelines for social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Among the items on the agenda for the county commission are:

Frontline Warning Systems Contract

Hughes County Conservation District Support Letter

Property Tax Abatement

The commission meeting begins at 5:30pm in the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. This meeting will be available to the public by conference call. To join the audio conference dial: 605-224-1125 and then enter this access code: 0828514#. Please MUTE YOUR PHONE when you are not addressing the Commission.

The Fort Pierre City Council meets this evening at 6:30pm. Topics up for discussion on their agenda include:

COVID-19 discussion and resolution 2020-10

utility bill payment arrangement

setting a new date for the postponed April 14 election for Ward II alderman

Due to CDC guidelines the capacity of the room is limited to 10. Therefore, the meeting will be accessible to the public by phone or computer using ZOOM. No video display will be used and votes will be recorded by roll call.

To listen to the meeting: