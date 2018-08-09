Hughes County Fatal Crash

PIERRE, S.D. – One person died late Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Pierre.

The name of the male driver is not being released pending notification of family. He was the only person involved.

A 2001 Audi A6 2 was northbound on Beastrom Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and rolled.

The 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.