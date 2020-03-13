Hughes County encouraging doing business via phone, online, email or mail

If at all possible, Hughes County officials encourage residents to conduct business with the county via means other than face to face.

County manager Kevin Hipple says while some interactions will require a personal touch, many can be done via phone, email or online. He says if you do need an in person visit, a phone call prior to your visit may be able to speed up the visit and shorten your exposure time.

Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson says they are restricting inmate visits at the jail at this time. He says the Hughes County Jail is holding video visitation as usual and certain inmates have texting capabilities through jail services.

The Hughes County website is HughesCounty.org.

Hughes County office phone numbers:

Planning Department and Building Official 773-4441

County Commission office 773-7477

County Welfare 773-7377

States Attorney’s Office 773-7461

County Veteran’s Service Office 773-6975

Sheriff’s Office 773-7470

Hughes County Jail 773-7475

Emergency Management 773-7454

Renew vehicle registration online at SDCars.org or by mailing your registration to Hughes County at 104 E Capitol Avenue in Pierre, SD 57501. Once it is processed, your registration will be mailed back to you. License plate kiosks are also available at Dakotamart and the Foss Building in Pierre. Those allow you to purchase and receive your license plate renewal right at the kiosk. You can also pay your taxes by mail at the same address, or you can pay them by phone using a credit card by calling 605-773-7491.

You can change your voter registration by mail. Either download a voter registration form from the Auditor’s section on the county’s website or request one from the Auditor’s office by calling 773-7451. Once you have the registration form filled out, mail it back to the court house. You can also download an absentee ballot application from the Hughes County website and then mail in your completed ballot.

If you need property valuation or other information from the Equalization Department, you can check the online property record portal from the link on HughesCounty.org. You can also call the Equalization Department at 773-7483.

The Register of Deeds office can provide birth certificates, death certificates and certified marriage licenses over the phone using a credit card. You can reach them at 773-7495. Most of their other work will likely require an in person visit, but people are advised to call in advance to make sure.