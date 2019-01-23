Hughes County Commission seeking applications for sheriff

The Hughes County Commission taking applications to fill the vacant sheriff’s position for the county.

Mike Leidholt resigned as sheriff effective Jan. 7 to take the Secretary of the Department of Corrections job in new Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration.

According to a release from the county, because this is a critical position, the Commissioners want to advertise to ensure they find the best possible candidate. The Hughes County sheriff is the head law enforcement officer for Hughes County supervising the department, the county jail and all associated staff. Applications are being accepted until Feb. 7.

The person appointed by the commission will serve until the 2020 general election. Whomever is appointed to the position will then have to run for re-election, if they so chose.

For information or an application: