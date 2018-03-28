Hughes County Commission Race Draws Seven Candidates

When they go to the polls June 5, Hughes County voters will choose from among seven candidates for three seats on the county commission.

County finance officer Jane Naylor says Bill Abernathy, Randy Vance, Connie Hohn, Jerry Ogan, Dave Word, Dave Braun and Kerry Smith have all filed petitions.

Naylor was not challenged in her bid for reelection to the finance officer position, neither were Roxanne Hammond for states attorney or Mike Liedholdt for sheriff.