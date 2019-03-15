Hughes County Commission holding Cow/Spring Creek sanitary system info meeting Monday

The Hughes County Commission in Pierre, South Dakota, will hold an informational open house on the proposed sale of the Cow/Spring Creek Sanitary System. The open house will be held prior to the next regular Commission meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Commission Room on the second floor of the Courthouse.

The Commission declared the System as surplus in December of last year and is preparing to offer it for sale. The Cow/Spring Creek Sanitary System is located between Cow and Spring Creeks off the Oahe Reservoir approximately 20 miles northwest of Pierre off Highway 1804. The System provides both water and sewer services to residences and businesses in both Hughes and Sully Counties.

The public is invited to attend this open house and ask their questions and express their concerns. The Commission will answer whatever questions they can.

If you are not able to attend this open house, you may submit written comments by sending them to the Hughes County Commission, 104 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501 or via email at CountyManager@co.hughes.sd.us.