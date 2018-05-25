Hughes County Commission Candidates Address Impact of Drug and Alcohol Abuse on County Courtrooms

Six of the seven candidates running for the Hughes County Commission participated in a forum hosted by the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce last night (Thurs.).

One topic of discussion was the impact drug related crimes and the associated court appointed attorneys fees has on the Hughes County budget.

Randy Vance said he recently spoke with a friend who is a public attorney for the county about drug related charges in the court system.

Dave Braun says he believes first time drug or alcohol offenders should have a chance at treatment and strict probation.

Kerry Smith thinks drug laws and penalties for those who break them need to be tougher.

Jerry Ogan thinks education about the negative affects of drug use is important.

Connie Hohn says lightening the load of drug and alcohol cases in county courtrooms begins with conversations at home.

Dave Word agrees with Hohn that fighting drug and alcohol problems starts at home.

The one incumbent seeking reelection, Bill Abernathy, wasn’t able to attend because of a prior commitment. Hughes County voters can select up to three of the candidates to vote for on the June 5 ballot.

