Hughes County Commission adjusting county work and work schedules in response to COVID-19

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Hughes County Commission is following the lead of the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

County manager Kevin Hipple says the ordinance passed asks people to continue to use common sense.

At the Courthouse, Hipple says county offices are closed to the public, but staff are working.

Hipple says Hughes County employees are conducting business, but how they’re doing it is a work in progress..

Anyone with questions should call the appropriate county office or go to hughescounty.org.