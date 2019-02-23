Hughes County asks residents to not deposit snow in road right of way.

Hughes County Highway Department asks area residents to be careful not to deposit snow removed from driveways and approaches into the county road right of way. While it might be tempting and may be easier, it is illegal to place any material in or to obstruct the road right of way. That includes dumping or pushing snow into the road right of way. Snow should be removed to a location outside the road right of way in a location where it will not cause drifting across the road.

As our area receives more snow and the road ditches fill up, removal and storage of snow becomes a big issue for County road crews as well as residents. Pushing snow into the road right of way is not only illegal, it is also dangerous because it presents a hazard to vehicles and it could block the sight line of drivers. Please help do your part to help keep our roads open and safe by depositing your snow outside of the road right of way in an area where it will not cause drifting onto the road.

Also keep in mind that anything which is installed within the road right of way has to comply with Federal breakaway criteria. Essentially that requires all mailboxes, signs or other similar hazards placed in the right of way shall be constructed in an approved method and materials so as to breakaway upon impact by a vehicle. Brick mailbox supports, decorative metal posts, engraved rocks or other similar items are not allowed within a road right of way. Telespar posts and wooden 4x4s are allowed. For anything larger, check with the Hughes County Highway Superintendent before installation.

The minimum county road right of way in Hughes County is 66 feet wide, 33 feet from the centerline of the section line. These rules apply to the entire road right of way, not just to the driving surface. That limitation on obstructions for the entire right of way is to ensure there is nothing which will cause damage or injury should a vehicle leave the roadway and travel into the ditch. So Hughes County asks that you help us to protect the traveling public by not putting any obstructions into the right of way. Save travels.