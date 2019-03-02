Hughes and Stanley County residents urged to be prepared for high winds and no travel

More snow is in the forecast for this weekend with high winds also expected next week. Hughes and Stanley County officials warn rural residents to be prepared for drifting and difficult travel. Ditches are full of snow and many roads already have snow drifts along the road.

The Hughes and Stanley County Highway Departments generally don’t plow county roads until blowing and drifting have reduced to a safe level, which means you might not be able to reach town, or get back home.

Emergency management director Rob Fines cautions people to not use those routes during low visibility. He recommends using a different route or staying put until the conditions improve.

Fines says residents should take steps to ensure they have sufficient medicine, food and supplies to last until county crews can clear the roads and don’t travel during unsafe conditions.