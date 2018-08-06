Hughes and Stanley County 4-Hers Stay Busy at Achievement Days

4-H Achievement Days are underway in Fort Pierre with static exhibits at the Pat Duffy Community Center and animal projects at the Schomer Barn on the Stanley County Fairgrounds.

Brianna Sargent of Pierre won grand champion beginner showmanship with one of her rabbits.

Evelyn Allen of Pierre was showing her animals today (Mon.).

Emma Messman of Pierre has graduated from 4-H but is back helping and enjoying the activities.

Hailey Ludwig from Onida also brought a variety of projects.

Along with static exhibits, Jenna Kruger of Pierre was showing chickens and rabbits today (Mon.).

The public is invited to a BBQ and watermelon feed from 5-6:30pm this evening (Mon.). Cost is a free will donation. Tomorrow’s (Tues.)4-H Achievement Days activities in Fort Pierre feature pigs, goats, sheep and cattle.