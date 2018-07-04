Huber Earns National Coach of the Year Honor

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The American Baseball Coaches Association and Diamond Sports have named Augustana Baseball head coach Tim Huber the NCAA Division-II National Coach of the Year. Huber becomes the first coach in Augustana baseball history and the fifth coach in Augustana Athletics history to be named National Coach of the Year. Augustana Men’s Basketball head coach Tom Billeter was the last Vikings coach to earn a National Coach of the Year honor, earning the NABC National Coach of the Year in 2015-16. This announcement comes a day after the 2018 Division-II College World Series National Champion head coach was named the Central Region Coach of the Year.