Howard Earns Award from Northern State Football Team

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Northern State University football team, and head coach Tom Dosch announced today the 2018 Scout Team Players of the Year and a former Sully Buttes ‘football standout is one of the four players honored. Jacob Howard of Onida earned the defensive end scout team award from the Wolves Coaching Staff. Donald Jurek and Tayon Hawkins were the co-offensive players of the year and Mason Flakus earned the special team’s award. Howard is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman out of Onida and Sully Buttes High School. Dosch says ” Many players did a tremendous job with this all year long, and these four players were recognized by their teammates for an outstanding effort and performance throughout the course of the season.” The honorees are voted on by members of the team for their overall effort, attitude, and performance throughout the fall season.

(nsuwolves.com)