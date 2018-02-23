House passes one-subject mandate for constitutional changes

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A measure that would ask voters to mandate that constitutional amendments encompass only one subject is headed to the South Dakota Senate.

House lawmakers voted 56-11 Thursday to advance the resolution, which would put the constitutional change on the November ballot.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the sponsor, has said it’s intended to make sure that people understand the idea they’re voting for at the ballot box.

Democrats opposed the plan. It’s among several proposals lawmakers have debated to impose tighter restrictions on amendments to the state constitution.