House panel kills Sioux Falls students’ free speech bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers have killed a bill aimed at preventing school administrators from censoring news reported by student journalists.

The House Education Committee voted 11-3 on Wednesday to table the measure for this session.

The Argus Leader reports supporters, including the South Dakota Newspaper Association, argued the bill would allow student journalists to operate without fear of being censored. Opponents said the bill could allow students to publish irresponsible content.

Gage Gramlick is a junior at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls and editor of the school’s newspaper. Gramlick says student journalists fear censorship when reporting on controversial subjects.

Executive director Wade Pogany of Associated School Boards of South Dakota contended the bill would make students’ authority to publish too great with little chance of administrators providing guidance.